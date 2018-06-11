Linda K. Tabor

Linda K. Tabor, age 67, died on June 10th, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Humboldt, Tennessee and grew up in Brownsville, Tennessee. She is the daughter of Dorothy C. Kolwyck and the late Robert O. Kolwyck.

She was a graduate of Haywood County High School and graduated from the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Speech Pathology. During college, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and served as the president her sophomore year. She also participated in Angel Flight.

Linda was a faithful member of Englewood Baptist Church, where she served on the finance committee for several years. She and her husband, Mickey taught a small group for the last two years. She was the Director of the Speech & Hearing Center for approximately 25 years, where she was a speech pathologist. While at the Hearing & Speech Center, she taught speech at Lambuth University.

After her retirement at the Speech & Hearing Center, she taught speech in the Jackson-Madison County School System on a part-time basis.

Linda’s greatest joy was her family. When the entire family was in one place together she was at her happiest. She enjoyed spending time in Oxford, Mississippi and attending football games in the fall. Most of all, she treasured every moment she could spend with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Michael (Mickey) of 40 years, her son Rob (Neely), son, Lee (Jenny) and three grandchildren, Rowan, Shepard and Ellison.

The family would like to thank all of Linda’s relatives, friends, her small group, and the caregivers that loved, prayed, and visited for her during her illness.

Family and friends are invited to Arrington Funeral Directors for visitation from 4pm to 6pm on Tuesday, June 12th. There will be additional visitation on Wednesday, June 13th from 12pm – 1pm at Englewood Baptist Church with a service and celebration of life following at 1pm. Dr. Phil Jett will be officiating and Travis Cottrell leading in worship. A burial service will follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, or donations, seek to serve others. “For who is greater, the one who is at the table or the one who serves? You’d rather eat and be served, right? But I’ve taken my place among you as the one who serves.” -Luke 22:27; “…whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant.” -Matthew 20:26.

