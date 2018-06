Man accused of shooting at JPD officer is indicted

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting at an officer during a December traffic stop is indicted by a Madison County grand jury.

Shawntavious Milan is accused of shooting at a Jackson police officer Dec. 12 near Carriage House Drive.

Court documents say after firing the shot, Milan left the scene. The officer involved was not injured.

Milan is charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest and driving offenses.