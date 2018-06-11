Man charged in baseball bat beating indicted

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of beating another man with a baseball bat in February is indicted on multiple charges.

Christopher Lee, 23, has been indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Lee is accused of beating a man with a baseball bat at an Old Hickory Boulevard apartment complex.

The victim testified during a preliminary hearing that Lee assaulted him for sending messages to Lee’s girlfriend on Facebook.

According to investigators, Lee admitted to the assault and said he has “anger issues.”