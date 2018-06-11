Man indicted after missing girl found at Jackson motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of bringing a missing Nashville girl to Jackson has been indicted on charges of rape of a child, filing a false report, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A Madison County grand jury indicted 23-year-old Rakedious Snipes last week.

Snipes is accused of bringing a 12-year-old girl from Nashville to the Airways Motel in Jackson.

Court documents say Nashville police determined through an investigation that she had been in communication with Snipes.

Court documents say Snipes spoke with Jackson police and initially told investigators that he didn’t know the missing girl. Snipes later admitted to investigators that he knew where the girl was and gave police a hotel key.