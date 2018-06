Man indicted on murder charge in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of killing another man near downtown Jackson is indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Braxton Taylor is accused of shooting Daithan Cobb on Jan. 28. Cobb died of his injuries in February.

Court documents say Cobb identified Taylor as the suspect before he was taken to the hospital.

Taylor is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.