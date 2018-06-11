Margaret Ann Capps

Margaret Ann Capps age 60 of Dresden died Monday, June 11, 2018 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Fuller Street Baptist Church at 4:00 PM with burial to follow in Sunrise Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held at Fuller Street Baptist Church on Thursday from 2:00 PM until service time at 4:00 PM. Margaret Ann Capps was born September 1, 1957 to the late Billy and Frances Ford Irvine in Rapid City, SD. She was employed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation and a member of Fuller Street Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons; Cornelius Capps of Martin, Antonio Capps of Memphis, Brandon Dotson of Dresden, her brothers; Paul Irvine of Binghamton, NY., Shawn Irvine of Mayfield, KY., her sisters; Rachel McDaniel of McKenzie, Frances Mingnone Irvine of Martin, Deborah Lairy of Union CIty, Lisa Edmonston of Fulton, KY, Jean Bailey and Tammie Irvine, both of Dresden. She also leaves behind her two grandchildren.