Marshall “Andy” Toombs

Marshall “Andy” Toombs, age 74, of Paris, went home to be with his Lord Saturday June 9, 2018.

Andy graduated from Austin Peay State University in 1968 and was inducted in 1986 into the Hall of Fame there for football and basketball. He moved to Bradenton, FL in 1970 where he spent his career as a teacher at Bayshore High School serving as head football coach, athletic director and administrator. In 1981 he was named Florida High School Coach of the Year. Following his retirement in 2001 he spent the remainder of his life in active service to his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Andy and his wife moved to Henry County in 2006. He was a member of Faith Christian Fellowship Church in Camden.

Andy is survived by his wife, Lynn Cobb, sons John Marshall of Bradenton, FL, Hunter Lee of Branson, MO, and stepsons, James Cote of Florence, KY and Christopher Cote of Boca Raton, FL. His grandchildren are Alex and Bradley Cote and Haven and Heston Toombs. He is also survived by his brothers, Billy Lynn of Clarksville and Joe Chester of Chattanooga.

No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to: Tomorrow’s Hope, 211 N. Brewer St., Paris, TN 38242