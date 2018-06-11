Mugshots : Madison County : 6/8/18 – 6/11/18 June 11, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/46Robert Magill Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/46Anastasia Charles Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 3/46Anthony Swift DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 4/46Barbara Obie Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 5/46Bradley Allen DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 6/46Brandon Clark Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 7/46Brandy Austin Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/46Byron Kidd Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 9/46Charles Greer Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/46Charles Vinson Driving on revoked/suspended license, use of stolen/lost vehicle license plate Show Caption Hide Caption 11/46Chloe Bradley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/46Christevon Godwin Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 13/46Christina Clark-Smith Evading arrest, use of stolen/lost vehicle license plate Show Caption Hide Caption 14/46Cory Murriel Assault, willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults Show Caption Hide Caption 15/46Darious Currie Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/46Dennis Emerson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/46Denny Fugatt Shoplifting, possess tools with intent to commit theft or burglary, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 18/46Derek Marshall Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/46Donna Glaze Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/46Emily Wheeler DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 21/46Jeffery Cook Simple possession/casual exchange, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 22/46Jennifer Hanson Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 23/46Joe Hicks Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 24/46Jonathan Broc Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 25/46Jordan Williams Vandalism, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 26/46Katrina Hollingsworth Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/46Kayla Laidlaw Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/46Kevin Goins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/46Kristie Bailey Theft over $10,000, fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance Show Caption Hide Caption 30/46Lamar Newby Schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 31/46Mark Woodard DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 32/46Michael Kirby Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 33/46Montrell Huddleston Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 34/46Quentin McNeal Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 35/46Ralph Cockrell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 36/46Rashid Qawwi DUI, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 37/46Rico Dobbs Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 38/46Roderick Cole Failure to comply, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 39/46Roy Wilkerson Leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/46Samantha Cupples Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 41/46Samuel Barnett Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 42/46Sean Gilbertson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 43/46Shavaun Atcitty Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 44/46Shenna Musgrave Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 45/46Stephanie Guyton Schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 46/46Tommy Bynum Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/08/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/11/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore