Mugshots : Madison County : 6/8/18 – 6/11/18

1/46 Robert Magill Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/46 Anastasia Charles Harassment

3/46 Anthony Swift DUI, violation of implied consent law

4/46 Barbara Obie Vandalism



5/46 Bradley Allen DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, open container law

6/46 Brandon Clark Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

7/46 Brandy Austin Unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/46 Byron Kidd Violation of order of protection



9/46 Charles Greer Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/46 Charles Vinson Driving on revoked/suspended license, use of stolen/lost vehicle license plate

11/46 Chloe Bradley Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/46 Christevon Godwin Failure to comply



13/46 Christina Clark-Smith Evading arrest, use of stolen/lost vehicle license plate

14/46 Cory Murriel Assault, willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults

15/46 Darious Currie Violation of probation

16/46 Dennis Emerson Failure to appear



17/46 Denny Fugatt Shoplifting, possess tools with intent to commit theft or burglary, driving while unlicensed

18/46 Derek Marshall Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/46 Donna Glaze Failure to appear

20/46 Emily Wheeler DUI



21/46 Jeffery Cook Simple possession/casual exchange, public intoxication

22/46 Jennifer Hanson Vandalism

23/46 Joe Hicks Failure to comply

24/46 Jonathan Broc Assault



25/46 Jordan Williams Vandalism, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

26/46 Katrina Hollingsworth Failure to appear

27/46 Kayla Laidlaw Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/46 Kevin Goins Driving on revoked/suspended license



29/46 Kristie Bailey Theft over $10,000, fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance

30/46 Lamar Newby Schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

31/46 Mark Woodard DUI

32/46 Michael Kirby Violation of probation



33/46 Montrell Huddleston Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

34/46 Quentin McNeal Failure to appear

35/46 Ralph Cockrell Driving on revoked/suspended license

36/46 Rashid Qawwi DUI, driving while unlicensed



37/46 Rico Dobbs Vandalism

38/46 Roderick Cole Failure to comply, schedule VI drug violations

39/46 Roy Wilkerson Leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

40/46 Samantha Cupples Simple domestic assault



41/46 Samuel Barnett Assault

42/46 Sean Gilbertson Shoplifting

43/46 Shavaun Atcitty Public intoxication

44/46 Shenna Musgrave Driving on revoked/suspended license



45/46 Stephanie Guyton Schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

46/46 Tommy Bynum Violation of probation





























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/08/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/11/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.