Nonprofit dental clinic opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new nonprofit dental clinic is open for business.

Helping Hands of Tennessee opened their nonprofit dental clinic Monday on North Highland Avenue.

The clinic also includes services for eyeglasses, hearing aids and help buying a new home.

Harrell Carter is helping new home buyers through the clinic and says Helping Hands is working to serve more people in West Tennessee.

“[We’re] able to really serve a lot of underprivileged individuals and citizens of Jackson-Madison County and in rural West Tennessee,” Carter said.

Carter says the organization hopes to fill a need for people without insurance coverage for eyeglasses, hearing aids and dental care.