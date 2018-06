Police say no sign of foul play after woman found dead in Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say there was no sign of foul play at the scene after a woman was found dead at an east Jackson apartment.

The woman was found dead Saturday inside her home at Lincoln Courts Apartments, according to Jackson police.

The woman’s body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy.

The family believed she died from a gas leak.

Jackson Energy Authority says there was no gas leak found at the scene.