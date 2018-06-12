Better Chance For Storms Today

Weather Update:

It will be hot and humid again today. High temps will climb to around 90 today. The additional cloud cover will keep the air temperatures a little cooler, though you wont really notice the difference thanks to the abundant moisture in place as heat indices will still be in the middle 90s today. There is a better chance of thunderstorms today. We’ll be watching a couple features this morning and afternoon. The stalled out boundary just to the north of the area will be pushed closer as the broad upper trough situated across the Ohio Valley amplifies. The next thing we’ll be watching is a trigger for additional convection through late morning and early afternoon. The rigger I think will be an outflow boundary moving ESE out of SE Missouri from a dying complex of storms as it interacts with a very moist and unstable air mass which will be in place later this afternoon.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com