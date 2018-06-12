Exchange Club hosts Gubernatorial Forum for Governor candidates

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Exchange Club hosted a gubernatorial forum Tuesday for club members and guests.

Seven of the candidates joined the club to talk about their plans if elected Governor. Candidates: Karl Dean, Craig Fitzhugh, Mark Wright, Chad Riden, Jeremy Stephenson, Yvonne Neubert, and Mezianne Payne spoke during the forum.

Exchange Club President-elect Jennifer Alford says the club wanted to give candidates a chance to meet with West Tennesseans.

“It’s a good way for West Tennessee to hear their voices, what their issues are, and a great opportunity for Exchange to hear them as well,” she said.

Candidates answered questions during the forum on various concerns, including their plans to promote the megasite.