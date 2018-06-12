Jackson woman visits ‘Good Morning America’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local woman gets a close-up look at a national television show.

Connie White, of Jackson, was in New York for vacation when she joined the audience on Good Morning America Friday and Monday morning.

White says being part of the show was life changing.

“I got a chance to see my favorite people. Just being there on Good Morning America was, like, amazing,” White said.

White says she has always wanted to go to New York and that the trip was a great experience.