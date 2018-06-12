Jersey Mike’s Subs to open Wednesday in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new restaurant will open its doors this week.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, will open Wednesday in Jackson, according to a news release from the company.

The restaurant will be located at 1081 Vann Drive and will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Jersey Mike’s partnered with the local Boys & Girls Club for their grand opening.

The franchise owner says they handed out 7,500 coupons in the community offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson.

Visit jerseymikes.com for more information. You can call the Jackson location at 731-736-4114.