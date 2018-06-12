Julia Ewoldt

Multimedia Journalist

Julia Ewoldt joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in summer of 2018 as a multimedia journalist. She is a West Tennessee native, growing up in Savannah and attending Hardin County High School. She then attended the University of Tennessee at Martin, receiving her degree in broadcast journalism in May 2018.

She discovered her passion for broadcast media in high school as a member of Tiger Radio, WQTR 106.1, where she and her classmates wrote and read newscasts for the community. She then became the student director her senior year.

While at UT Martin, Julia worked for WUTM, 90.3 “The Hawk” in multiple capacities and anchored UTM-TV’s newscasts. She was also involved in Greek life and community service organizations.

In her free time, she enjoys gardening, photography and spending time with her family. Julia is excited to be a part of the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team and start her career close to home.

You can contact Julia by email at jewoldt@wbbjtv.com.