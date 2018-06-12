Local EMA offers explanation for Pickwick Lake viral video

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A video posted to Facebook Monday afternoon showing a disturbance in the water at Pickwick Lake in northwest Alabama has over 5,000 shares and has been viewed over a quarter of a million times.

See the video here.

Facebook users commented to share their ideas as to what caused the commotion. Guesses included giant fish, natural gas and even the possibility of a sinkhole. There were also a few jokes about the Loch Ness monster.

Several people also had the right idea, according to one local agency — a release of water by a nearby industry.

Hardin County Emergency Management posted the following explanation on their Facebook page:

“It’s called an ‘industry discharge’ or ‘warm water discharge.’ Essentially it’s treated warm water, typically from an industry, being sent back into the river. It contains quite a bit of air which causes large air bubbles creating this effect. This is located in Alabama on the Tennessee River.”