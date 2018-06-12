Local group traces DNA for Father’s Day

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local group is gearing for Father’s Day through DNA tracing.

The Mid-West Tennessee Geological Society held its monthly meeting tonight at the Jackson-Madison County Library.

Director of Research for the Society, Joann Birmingham presented ‘Y-DNA-Your Father’s Story’ to the attendees.

Y-DNA helps you trace your father lineage.

“Most of us really love genealogy and we like to find out where our ancestors came from what they did along the way moving to West Tennessee,” said Kathy Williams, Vice President of Geological Society.

The presentation was free and open to the public.