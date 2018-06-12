Local teen competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local teen returns home after competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Noah Brandt, 15, of Jackson competed against hundreds of other kids from around the country. He was one of 40 finalists.

The event took place last month in Maryland.

Brandt just finished his eighth grade year at Augustine School. This is his second time competing in the national spelling bee.

“It is really exciting,” Brandt said. “It’s a lot more than just a regular spelling bee because it’s a whole week long.”

Brandt says his sister also competed in the spelling bee.