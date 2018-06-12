Lorex recalls 3 models of video monitors due to burn hazard

Lorex is recalling three models of video monitors due reports of the potential of burning.

The video monitor’s batteries can overheat, swell and expand, causing the battery cover to open or come off and expose hot batteries.

Anyone using one of these products is urged to stop using it and contact Lorex for instructions on receiving a full refund.

Read more about this recall at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

You can also see a list of recent product recalls on the site at www.cpsc.gov/recalls.