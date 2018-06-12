Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help to find stolen trailer

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The sheriff’s office is asking the public to help find a stolen trailer.

Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Monday to Parkburg Road where the trailer had been stolen from the front yard of a home, according to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The trailer is described as solid white, seven feet by 16 feet with two axles and two wheels. Two back doors on the trailer open like barn doors and there is also a door on the side.

The value of the trailer is $6,000, which does not include the contents, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office provided photos of the trailer and a red SUV with two occupants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).