Mugshots : Madison County : 6/11/18 – 6/12/18

1/18 Gina Stanfill Violation of probation

2/18 Allen Gaskins Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/18 Christina Moss Theft over $1,000, criminal impersonation

4/18 Daniel Buck Violation of community corrections



5/18 James Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/18 Jill Moss DUI, reckless endangerment

7/18 Jonathan Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/18 Joshua Thomas-Walker Violation of community corrections



9/18 Justin Parker Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

10/18 Matthew Ladewig Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/18 Michael Delaney Simple domestic assault

12/18 Netisha Gordon Violation of community corrections



13/18 Nicholas White Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/18 Roger Garrett Simple domestic assault

15/18 Stephanie Guyton Assault

16/18 Tommie Dotson Theft under $500, failure to appear



17/18 Tory Douglas Retaliation for past action, coercion of witness

18/18 Vanessa Batts Violation of probation, violation of community corrections





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/11/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/12/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.