RIFA kicks off plans for annual ‘Canstruction’ fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Regional Inter-Faith Association, or RIFA, has played a major role in community service in Jackson for the last 40 years.

“We are the premier hunger-fighting agency in our community, and we do that through many different programs and ministries that we have,” RIFA Executive Director Lisa Tillman said.

The nonprofit held an event Tuesday to kick off the plans they have in store for their annual “Canstruction” fundraiser planned for Sept. 27.

“Canstruction is our signature fundraising event,” Tillman said. “This will be the 15th year that we have had this event in the community. Today is about bringing the teams and sponsors together.”

Teams consisting of local businesses, churches, industries and schools will build structures solely out of cans, all which will be donated toward RIFA’s community food bank.

“Last year’s event was very successful,” Tillman said. “We had 13 teams who donated over 31,000 pounds of food to RIFA, and we raised a little over $25,000.”

The kickoff event Tuesday covered what teams can expect as well as plans for their gala dinner after the event.

“This year we are excited to announce that Shane and Shane will be the performer that evening,” Tillman said.

Organizers say the end goal for the event is to bring in even more donations.

“We’re working our way toward raising $150,000, and then the more food that we can raise, the more that we can do with that food through our different programs and ministries,” Tillman said.

Tillman also said almost one one-fifth of the Madison County community is food insecure and that she hopes this year’s event will be bigger than ever.