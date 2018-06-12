Scattered Storms Again on Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to carry on through the afternoon into the evening across West Tennessee. Be aware that some of these thunderstorms are producing very heavy rain and frequent lightning. West Tennessee is still under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, so a couple thunderstorms may even produce large hail or damaging winds.

TONIGHT

We’ll still have a chance for stray thunderstorms overnight. Watch out for heavy downpours and some thunderstorms that may produce frequent lightning. As a result of the humidity, temperatures may only drop to the lower 70s by Wednesday morning. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness ews for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

An especially hot and humid day is in Wednesday’s forecast with highs near 90°F feeling like the triple digits. A stray thunderstorm could cool things off but heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible so stay weather-aware! Rain chances will gradually diminish after tomorrow but temperatures will warm up! We could have actual temperatures reach the middle 90s on Saturday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest Father’s Day forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

