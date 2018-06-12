TBI releases annual domestic violence study

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a new study detailing the volume and nature of domestic violence in the state.

The annual report compiles crime data submitted to the TBI by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System, or TIBRS, according to a TBI news release.

Among the findings of “Domestic Violence 2017”:

– A total of 77,846 domestic violence offenses were reported in 2017, representing a decrease of 1.8 percent since 2016.

– Simple assault accounted for the largest number of domestic violence offenses.

– Females were three times as likely to be victimized as males, and accounted for 71.5 percent of reported victims.

– Juveniles accounted for approximately 9.8 percent of reported domestic violence victims, with fondling being the most reported offense made against juveniles.

“As with all of its crime publications, the TBI cautions against using the data provided in this report to compare one jurisdiction to another,” the release says. “The factors impacting crime vary from community to community and accordingly, comparisons are considered neither fair nor accurate.”

You can see the complete study at the TBI website.