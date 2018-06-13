1 dead in Tuesday night shooting in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting in Hardin County.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.
Investigators say the victim was driven to a local restaurant where he was pronounced dead.
They confirm they have a man in custody who was arrested around 11 a.m. Wednesday. No charges have been filed at this time pending interviews and additional investigation.
Investigators have not confirmed a motive at this time and say the investigation is ongoing. They do not expect anymore arrests.
