1 dead in Tuesday night shooting in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting in Hardin County.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Investigators say the victim was driven to a local restaurant where he was pronounced dead.

They confirm they have a man in custody who was arrested around 11 a.m. Wednesday. No charges have been filed at this time pending interviews and additional investigation.

Investigators have not confirmed a motive at this time and say the investigation is ongoing. They do not expect anymore arrests.

