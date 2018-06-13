Army doctor speaks to Jackson Rotary Club about service in Vietnam

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club had a special guest speaker Wednesday.

Dr. Joseph Wolfe spoke about his experience in Vietnam at the First United Methodist Church.

Wolfe was one of four Army medical doctors present at the siege of Khe Sanh during the war.

In two and a half months, Wolfe says they triaged more than 2,500 patients and evacuated more than 2,300.

Wolfe says he hopes his story will help others understand the impact and trauma on our troops and bring to light what many have done for our country.

“We were not well respected when we came home, didn’t get a whole lot of thanks,” Wolfe said. “It actually makes us feel good now for people to walk up and say ‘thank you for your service.'”

The 1968 battle of Khe Sanh was the longest, deadliest and most controversial of the Vietnam War.