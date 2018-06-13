City of Jackson hosts annual ‘Touch a Truck’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kids were given hands-on experience Wednesday for the annual “Touch a Truck” event.

Touch a Truck career day kicked off Wednesday morning near downtown Jackson.

Children from across the community came together at Fairgrounds Park to get some hands-on learning.

They were given a chance to see many different types of vehicles up close, learn about their uses and even touch equipment.

Administrator of Recreation Bridgett Parham tells us how it feels to successfully put together an event like this.

“It just makes me feel good. It shows that we as a community, we care about each other, we’re compassionate for each other and we all take pride and we all want our kids to learn,” Parham said.

Businesses came out as well to talk to students about what they do for a living.

The city of Jackson has hosted this event for more than 20 years.