Gibson Electric Membership Corporation announces planned power outage

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — About 2,700 Gibson Electric Membership Corporation members will experience a planned power outage beginning at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 14.

The outage is expected to last about two and a half hours and is needed to perform upgrades inside the Trenton substation.

Gibson Electric apologizes for the inconvenience but says it will help avoid a much longer unplanned outage.