Haywood Co. sheriff candidates speak about their platforms

1/3

2/3

3/3





BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Three of the four candidates running for Haywood County sheriff participated Tuesday night in a forum with WestStar Leadership Progam.

Billy Garrett Jr., Vatisha Evans Barken and Joe Crook spoke about their plans for Haywood County if elected.

“I’m going to improve police services here in Haywood County, have a professional police department, have a proactive police department, have a police department that believes in public service,” Garrett said.

“My platform is giving back to the community, with the people that I live with, making it safer, making Haywood County safer for my family and for your family,” Barken said.

“My platform is I’m going to have an open-door policy. Anybody that has any problem, they can come and my door will always be open to them,” Crook said.

The candidates discussed how they would bring change to the community.

“I’m a big neighborhood watch guy,” Garrett said. “In Memphis, when I was in charge of the West Precinct, I had one of the largest neighborhood watch groups, numbering 5,000 people that were a part of that.”

“When I get in office, the first 90 days, I’m going to go through everything with a fine-tooth comb,” Barken said.

“You know, we’re having a lot of issues with race. We’re working with the community trying to get them involved, talking about it,” Crook said.

The candidates answered questions about their experience in law enforcement and what they’ll do to tackle tough scenarios, such as jail health care and school safety.

“My experience, my skills, my training, my expertise, I want to give back to my community I was born and raised in,” Barken said.

“I have 40 years of law enforcement experience,” Garrett said.

“I had six years with the Department of Correction,” Crook said.

The forum for mayor will take place June 19.