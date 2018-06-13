Hot And Humid Today

Weather Update:

Scattered Thunderstorms still linger along the Tennessee River in Benton and Decatur counties this morning, they are focused on an old outflow boundary which triggered thunderstorms during the pre-dawn hours. Most of that activity has diminished and is giving way to sunshine this morning. At least for the western half of the area. Temps will climb through the 70s and into the 80s through noon. A mix of sun and clouds may ultimately keep us out of the 90s. If so, that will be the first time in 7 days we didn’t make it to 90! A cold front will approach the area late afternoon and this evening, while most guidance remains quite, cant ignore the copious amount of moisture and instability available to that front. We’re keeping a 50% chance of storm in the forecast.



