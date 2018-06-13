Jackson homeowners clean up after overnight storm damage

JACKSON, Tenn. — One Jackson neighborhood was awakened Wednesday morning by the sound of chainsaws.

“Well, it’s been a long night,” said Ben Hickey, a homeowner who had part of a tree fall on his home.

One tree damaged three homes overnight in west Jackson. No one was hurt in any of the homes.

The first branch fell Tuesday night.

“I was asleep,” said Mardi McGill, who also had part of a tree fall on her home. “About 10:30 Tuesday night, the first branch from the tree fell on our house.”

McGill says the power lines in front of her house stopped the tree form coming through their living room.

“We got it all cleaned up, and about 3 o’clock this morning the second branch fell, which went into Campbell and all of West Grand,” McGill said.

That branch destroyed the patio of one of the homes.

Fifteen minutes later, the third branch fell on Hickey’s home.

“It shook the house. It was pretty scary,” Hickey said. “No one was hurt, praise the lord, and it’s really amazing because when you look at the branches they just went around the house.”

As of Wednesday morning, Hickey says they haven’t been able to assess the damage to their home.

I spoke with the director of the streets department who says they were there around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday clearing West Grand Street from when the first branch fell. They were back Wednesday morning getting ready to cut down the rest of the tree.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday they blocked a portion of West Grand Street, and by 9:30 a.m. a crew had arrived to cut down the tree.

“We love these beautiful trees in the neighborhood, but when they come down, it can be pretty devastating,” Hickey said.