Jackson Police investigate burglary

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Police are investigating a burglary.

Police say they responded to a report of a burglary in progress around 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they s aw a suspect breaking into a home near Tinker Hill Cove and Knollwood Drive.

Police say the suspect ran from officers, but was taken into custody a short time later in the woods nearby. Police have not identified the suspect pending formal charges.