Madison County Jail Annex officials give tour of the facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — Our cameras were in the Madison County Jail Annex this afternoon when officials gave a tour of the facility.

The annex above the Madison County courthouse was built in 1936, but closed in the late 1990’s when the criminal justice complex was built.

The annex reopened in the early 2000’s due to overcrowding at the CJC.

Jail administrator captain Tom Rudder says the annex can house about 60 inmates, but when the new jail is finished, those inmates will be moved.

“One of the first issues that’s gonna be addressed is going to be shutting this down and moving those inmates into that facility,” Rudder said.

Rudder says some of the issues the annex has includes major plumbing problems.