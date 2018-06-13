Man charged in thefts of 2 trucks from local pool business

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man was arraigned Wednesday in Jackson City Court after police say he stole two trucks from a north Jackson business.

Cameron Lewis, 25, is charged with two counts of theft of property over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000.

Court documents say the first truck was stolen around 11:30 p.m. May 20 from Aloha Pools and Spas. Court documents say the truck was apparently driven through the automatic gate at the business, causing about $5,000 in damage to the gate and about $1,500 in damage to the truck.

The truck is valued at about $30,000.

Court documents say GPS tracking devices on the truck showed the vehicle was dropped off at the Old Hickory Inn on the 45 Bypass.

Employees at the motel identified the driver as Lewis and provided a check-in receipt, according to court documents.

Another truck was reported stolen about 2 a.m. May 21, and GPS devices on the truck indicated the vehicle had been parked at the Red Roof Inn on North Highland Avenue, according to court documents.

Lewis told investigators he was driving both trucks, court documents say.

He remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $50,000 bond.