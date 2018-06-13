Mugshots : Madison County : 6/12/18 – 6/13/18 June 13, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Anthony Freeman Simple domestic assault, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Barbara Eubanks Aggravated criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Deandre Long Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Denaric Bates Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Steven Glasscock Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Jermany Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Jonathan Dodson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Jose Delgado Padilla Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Shawn Smith Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Kayla Meeks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Nicole Whitfield Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Phyllis Thomas Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/12/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/13/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore