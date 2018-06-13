Mugshots : Madison County : 6/12/18 – 6/13/18

1/12 Anthony Freeman Simple domestic assault, public intoxication

2/12 Barbara Eubanks Aggravated criminal trespass

3/12 Deandre Long Violation of probation

4/12 Denaric Bates Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/12 Steven Glasscock Simple domestic assault, vandalism

6/12 Jermany Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/12 Jonathan Dodson Failure to appear

8/12 Jose Delgado Padilla Criminal simulation



9/12 Shawn Smith Contempt of court

10/12 Kayla Meeks Failure to appear

11/12 Nicole Whitfield Violation of probation

12/12 Phyllis Thomas Shoplifting

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/12/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/13/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.