Sheriff’s office releases sketches of suspects in robbery at Gibson Co. Lake store

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The victim of a robbery at the store at Gibson County Lake has provided deputies with a description of the suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, two men entered the store around 6 p.m. Sunday. One displayed a handgun and had the clerk empty the cash register.

The man with the goatee was reportedly the gunman and also had a tattoo on the front of his neck, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The second suspect had a full sleeve tattoo on one arm and had gold teeth on at least the bottom row.

If you recognize either of the men or have any information in the robbery, call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-855-1121 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).