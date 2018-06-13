Suspect in custody after riverbank shooting

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A night on the river turned deadly Tuesday after representatives at the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a call around 10:45.

Family members tell WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News William Tinker was at Perkins Bluff with his wife when another couple arrived. They say there was a disagreement that led to a man shot Tinker on the riverbank.

Investigators say William Tinker from Mercer was then taken to a local restaurant by his wife.

Restaurant employees say she came running in yelling ‘my husband has been shot. Please call 9-1-1.’ They say the employees working tried to save Tinker’s life, yet officers say he died in the parking lot.

At 11 Wednesday morning, investigators say they took a suspect into custody. They have not released his name. This investigation is still ongoing.

Representatives at the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office say no charges have been filed at this time pending interviews and additional information. They have not confirmed a motive at this time, but say they do not expect any additional arrests.

Investigators say they will release more information Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on-air as this story unfolds.