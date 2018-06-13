UPDATE: Stolen trailer found, deputies searching for suspects

1/2

2/2



MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A trailer reported stolen Monday afternoon has been found with all the contents still inside, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Tom Mapes says deputies are still searching for the two suspects believed to have taken the trailer around 5:30 p.m. Monday from a Parkburg Road home.

The sheriff’s office provided photos of the trailer and a red SUV with two people inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).