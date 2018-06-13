What’s New Wednesday: Union Station Pottery at Sensational Scents

USJ graduates are celebrating their recent graduation by painting pottery.

“I mean, in Jackson, I mean, there’s not much to do. We all thought this might be a fun thing to do,” said Regan Sullivan, USJ graduate.

Sullivan and 13 of her closest girlfriends got together at Sensational Scents on Union University Drive. It has a new section inside the store where guests can paint pottery and make candles.

“I made this pencil holder! I might use it to hold my toothbrush and use it for my dorm room. I may do these colors, so I’m excited,” said Sullivan.

Owner Cindy Whitsitt says she opened the store because her love of pottery runs in the family.

“I was raised in pottery! My grandmother had a studio,” she said. “Everyone is an artist so its just fun!”

Not only is it fun, it’s a relaxing environment.

“Our joke around here is cheaper than therapy! Just relax with your own music and bring your own Starbucks. BYOB! Come in and just relax and explore that creative side that you have,” said Whitsitt.

They glaze and fire the products and call you when its ready. Guests can also host graduation, corporate, and birthday parties at Sensational Scents without making an appointment ahead of time.