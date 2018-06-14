2 charged in Martin meth investigation

1/2 Keith Samuel Norris

2/2 Bertram Ledale Price



WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man charged in April with possession of methamphetamine is back in custody after a drug investigation in Weakley County.

Keith Samuel Norris, 30, of Martin, was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale back in April. According to a news release, Norris was arrested again Thursday after a search warrant at a Martin home.

The release says investigators found 4.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and two sets of digital scales. The release says $270 and a Mercury Marquis were seized during the search.

The release says the methamphetamine is valued at about $12,000.

The release says Norris tried to hide the drugs as officers attempted to enter the home, where a couch had been placed in front of the door to block entry.

Norris now faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

A second man, identified as 24-year-old Bertram Price, of Jacksonville, Florida, is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.