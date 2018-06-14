Fire officials in West Tennessee stress summer heat car safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — After a 2-year-old Kentucky girl was found unresponsive in a hot car last week, fire officials in West Tennessee are stressing summer heat safety.

Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle says parents need to take extra precautions this time of year.

He says the temperature inside a car can rise 19 degrees every 10 minutes.

He says leaving an item you need at your destination in the back seat with your child can help remind you to take your child inside with you.

“They think they can get out just for a minute or two to run in the store, but with those temperatures, the way they increase and as rapidly as they increase, it presents health effects to the children and even possibly death,” Friddle said.

Friddle says if you see a child in a car unattended, call 911.