Firefighters battle more than flames during sweltering summer months

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. — With the start of summer just a week away, temperatures are continuing to rise. But no one feels the heat quite like firefighters.

Firefighters worked to put out a blaze Thursday morning at a house in Friendship, but the sweltering summer heat doesn’t make the job easy.

“Those hot 90 degree afternoons, that’s just murder on firefighters,” Friendship Fire Chief Casey Burnett said.

It’s more than 50 pounds of gear keeping firefighters safe, but Burnett says there’s a downside to that heavy layer of protection.

“It is almost impossible to not overheat,” he said.

Burnett says dehydration is a real problem during the grueling summer months.

“I just force water down my firefighters the whole time, make them drink to stay hydrated best they can,” he said.

Burnett says fire jackets are meant to keep the fire off of them, but it also keeps the heat inside.

“I can’t imagine being a firefighter, because when I pulled up they were just drenching wet in sweat,” Judy Norrid said.

Norrid says if it wasn’t for the firefighters’ dedication, the early morning fire at her son’s house could have been worse.

“You can replace stuff, but you can’t replace people,” she said.

For Chief Burnett, he says working in the heat is a small price to pay when it comes to potentially saving a life.

“It’s got to be done. You just have to tough it out,” he said.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the morning fire.

The cause is under investigation.