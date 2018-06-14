Flag that flew over US Capitol now hangs in Henderson City Hall

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Thursday marks 241 years since the American flag was selected to represent the U.S.

“The flag that we’re giving that will be here at city hall flew over the U.S. Capitol,” Henderson Civitan Club President Ray Eaton said.

The Henderson Civitan Club held their annual Flag Day ceremony Thursday at City Hall. In previous years, they would take a flag to different businesses and display it.

“It is just a way for us to honor the flag, to remind people what the flag stands for,” Eaton said.

They started off the ceremony with a prayer and then the Pledge of Allegiance.

J.D. and Sherry Thomas have high hopes for having this permanent display.

“I think they will remember the organization and the flag both and will benefit from being reminded of the common values that we have,” J.D. said.

“I hope there will be more respect for the flag and for our country,” Sherry said.

Then “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played before the unveiling of the new display.

“We need to let other generations see that we stand for it, see that we say the Pledge of Allegiance as it was written, and also hear ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ being sung,” Eaton said.

Thanks to the Civitan Club, the flag will hang on the wall for years to come, reminding people of the importance of the flag and Flag Day.