Generals announce additions to Mid-Season All-Star Roster

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals organization has announced three new additions to the North Division roster for the 2018 Southern League All-Star Game.

Galli Cribbs, Justin Donatella and Mason McCullough are the latest additions to the All-Star roster and will be eligible to play at Regions Field June 19. The three players will now join the existing five of Taylor Widener, Rudy Flores, Kevin Medrano, Juniel Querecuto and Jamie Westbrook.

The 2018 Southern League All-Star Game is scheduled to be held at Regions Bank in Birmingham.