Hot And Very Humid Again Today

Weather Update:

We’re off to a somewhat gloomy start to the day with low clouds and in some cases dense fog this morning in West Tennessee, this is especially the case along and east of Hwy 45 where the most rain fell yesterday. A weak cold front will gradually push south across the region, its being pushed south by an area of Canadian High Pressure which will also bring slightly less humid air into at least the northern 2/3 of West Tennessee. There is a chance it could spark a few isolated storms later this afternoon after the clouds clear and we see the sunshine, which will increase instability and lapse rates. However the bigger story today will be the oppressive heat. Heat indices may climb to around 97 to 102°F this afternoon.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com