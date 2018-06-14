Jackson police say K-9 helps catch burglary suspect

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say the suspect in a Wednesday burglary was arrested with the assistance of a K-9 unit.

In a news release, police say Jalen Randles was arrested Wednesday after a report of a burglary near the intersection of Tinker Hill Cove and Knollwood Drive.

Police responded to the burglary after neighbors saw a man breaking into a home. The release says officers saw a black male looking out of a window in the home before running from police.

The release says police chased the suspect into a nearby wooded area and officers gave several commands to surrender, which the suspect ignored. The release say K-9 unit Echo apprehended the suspect, identified as Randles, who was taken to a local hospital.

Randles is now being charged with aggravated burglary, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Police say Randles is currently on probation through Madison County Community Corrections for a January conviction on charges of aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.