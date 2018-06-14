Jackson police seek to ID person of interest in cell phone theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department need assistance identifying a person of interest in the theft of a cell phone.

The cell phone was taken from the C&C Liquors store located at 2644 North Highland Avenue, according to Jackson police.

Police say the person of interest is a stocky black male, who was wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a white tank top with black trim and black jeans.

He was reportedly captured on surveillance video on June 6 taking a cell phone from the counter of the business.

If anyone can identify this person, contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).