Lifeline celebrates World Blood Donor Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday is World Blood Donor Day.

The day is not only to raise awareness to the need for blood, but to thank donors for helping save lives.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with leaders at Lifeline Blood Services.

The blood center supplies 18 hospitals across West Tennessee with blood. They also help other blood centers when there’s an urgent or special need for blood.

Public relations coordinator Cherie Parker tells us why it’s so important to donate.

“All over the country, if donors step up to the plate and donate, then all over the world and all over the country there will not be emergencies. So that’s why it’s important to donate,” Parker said.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at the blood center on Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson.