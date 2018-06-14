Local community comes together to celebrate Flag Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — There were stars and here were stripes at The Lambuth Area Neighborhood Association’s Flag Day.

“Whether you’re a military veteran, a first responder, or the public; you can get behind what our country really stand for: undivided,” said Jackson Madison County EMA Director Marty Clements.

And undivided they were Saturday at LANA’s annual Flag Day Celebration.

“We just want everybody to come and love LANA like we do, that’s all,” said Abbie Hinton, executive director of LANA.

Organizers say the family friendly event had music, and snow cones. It doesn’t get much for American than hot dogs, but most importantly, event attendees came together to share what the flag means to them.

“Flag Day reminds you back when you were in elementary school,” Clements said. “The first time you remember doing the Pledge of Allegiance and seeing the flag there.”

“Our flag is a symbol of America, and our hardships, and our triumphs,” said Aidan Despain, a boy scout with Troop 6.

They remembered those who sacrificed their lives so they could celebrate their freedom there together.

“We had people that decided they were going to do what was right for the nation, for the rest of the people, not just for themselves,” Clements said.

Community members say they’ve hosted this flag day celebration for more than 20 years and there’s always one star of the show, the American Flag.

“But, you know, it’s great to be an American,” said Despain.

There were more events scheduled as the night continued including a water balloon fight. Jackson Dog Fanciers Association also presented the community with $500 for a new dog park bench.

LANA representatives say they plan on hosting the event again next year.