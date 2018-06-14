Man accused of threatening workers with screwdriver, stabbing mattress at Union City store

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A Jackson man is charged with aggravated assault after threatening employees at a Union City store Wednesday morning.

Stevie Henson, 60, is accused of threatening employees at a furniture store on West Reelfoot Avenue and stabbing a mattress with a screwdriver.

According to a police report, Henson told police he was upset with the store manager over money. The report says Henson already had the screwdriver with him when he arrived at the store.

Employees told police Henson became irate and threatened them with the screwdriver.

Henson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He is currently held in the Obion County Jail.